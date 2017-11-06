Pirates' Nik Turley: Claimed by Pirates
Turley was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Turley spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Rochester as a member of the Twins organization. Over 18 games, 10 of which were starts, he put together a 2.66 ERA and impressive 28.9 percent K-rate. However, his success didn't translate to the majors. Across 10 games (17.2 innings) with the big club he was knocked for an 11.21 ERA and 2.15 WHIP.
