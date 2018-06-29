Turley was activated from the restricted list Friday and placed on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow sprain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Turley had been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He'll now remain off the roster until his elbow heals. When he does return to action, he won't be a compelling fantasy asset, as he's a 28-year-old with just 17.2 career major-league innings and an 11.21 ERA.