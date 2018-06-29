Pirates' Nik Turley: Moves from restricted list to disabled list
Turley was activated from the restricted list Friday and placed on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow sprain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Turley had been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He'll now remain off the roster until his elbow heals. When he does return to action, he won't be a compelling fantasy asset, as he's a 28-year-old with just 17.2 career major-league innings and an 11.21 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...