Turley did not allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless inning to earn the save in the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader Thursday against the Cardinals.

The Pirates won each game of the doubleheader in close fashion, and Richard Rodriguez -- the team's primary closer -- was used in the first game. That gave Turley the opportunity to earn his first career save. Turley has a 3.18 ERA, but a 9:7 to K:BB across 11.1 innings for the season.