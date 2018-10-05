Turley (elbow) was shipped to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, John Dreker of PiratesProspects.com reports.

Turley was placed on the 60-day disabled list June 29 with a left elbow sprain, and he failed to pitch again in 2018 following the move. He'll report to Triple-A for the time being but is expected to become a minor-league free agent during the offseason.

