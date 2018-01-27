Turley was suspended without pay for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Turley, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Twins, will begin serving his suspension at the start of the season. He spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Rochester, posting an impressive 2.66 ERA and 79:22 K:BB across 67.2 innings of work (18 total appearances, 10 starts). His success didn't carry over to the majors, however, as he posted an unsightly 11.21 ERA and 2.15 WHIP across 17.2 big-league frames. The 28-year-old will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth when he returns from his suspension in the second half of 2018.