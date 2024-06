The Pirates designated Goodrum for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Pittsburgh claimed Goodrum Monday, but he'll return to waivers Friday after going 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts in four appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates are Goodrum's third stop of the season, starting the year with Tampa Bay before spending time in the Angels system. In 33 MLB plate appearances this season, Goodrum owns a .291 OPS.