Cruz was sent from San Diego to Pittsburgh on Monday as part of a three-team deal which sent Joe Musgrove to the Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old lefty has produced some very strong minor-league numbers, but he's yet to pitch above Low-A, so his big-league debut isn't anywhere close. In 98.1 total innings as a professional, he owns a 2.38 ERA, backing that number up with an excellent 32.5 percent strikeout rate.