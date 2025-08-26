The Pirates reinstated Cruz (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined by the concussion for the past couple weeks but is back with the Pirates after a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona. Cruz will reclaim the starting job in center field and will look to get on track at the plate after batting .122 (5-for-41) in his first 11 games of August.