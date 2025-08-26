Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates reinstated Cruz (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined by the concussion for the past couple weeks but is back with the Pirates after a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona. Cruz will reclaim the starting job in center field and will look to get on track at the plate after batting .122 (5-for-41) in his first 11 games of August.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Will not be activated Monday•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Could be activated Monday•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Improving in concussion recovery•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Placed on 7-day IL•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Leaves early with head injury•