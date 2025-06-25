Pirates interim manager Don Kelly said that Cruz was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Brewers in the seventh inning due to a lack of "energy and effort," the Associated Press reports.

Cruz slowed up running to first base when he grounded into a double play in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced on defense before the bottom of the frame. The center fielder admitted after the contest that he thought there were two outs. Kelly was noncommittal when asked whether Cruz would be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Milwaukee. Cruz was hitless in four plate appearances before being lifted.