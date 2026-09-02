Cruz went 4-for-6 with a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Giants.

All four knocks were singles, but it was still a very productive night for Cruz, who got three of his RBI on two third-inning singles -- a frame that saw the Pirates send 15 men to the plate. The 27-year-old has racked up nine hits in his last four games, and since returning from a fractured hand in mid-August, Cruz has produced a .311/.392/.578 slash line over 12 contests with three homers, three steals, eight runs and 12 RBI.