Cruz was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds with left ankle discomfort, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Cruz jammed his ankle into the center-field wall while attempting to make a catch in the eighth frame of Wednesday's contest. He was able to stay in the game for the rest of the inning but was pulled once the Pirates took the field in the ninth. More details regarding the severity of his injury will likely come after the game.