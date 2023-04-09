Cruz was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the White Sox after suffering an apparent left leg injury following a collision at home plate with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and stolen base prior to departing the game.

Cruz sustained the injury on a hard slide into home plate and was called out after being tagged by Zavala. The star shortstop didn't appear to be putting much weight on his leg and required assistance while limping off the field. The Pirates will likely provide an update on Cruz's condition later Sunday or shortly after the game, but the 24-year-old looks like a good bet to miss time, even if his injury isn't significant enough to require a trip to the injured list.