Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Leaves early with head injury
By RotoWire Staff
Cruz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a head injury.
Cruz collided with Jack Suwinski while both players attempted to make a diving catch in the fourth inning, and the former needed an extra moment to stand back up. He was later lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. The Pirates have yet to determine the severity of Cruz's injury, but they should offer an update once their training staff finishes evaluating him.