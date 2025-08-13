default-cbs-image
Cruz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a head injury.

Cruz collided with Jack Suwinski while both players attempted to make a diving catch in the fourth inning, and the former needed an extra moment to stand back up. He was later lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. The Pirates have yet to determine the severity of Cruz's injury, but they should offer an update once their training staff finishes evaluating him.

