Cruz went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

His modest four-game hit streak to begin the season came to an end, but Cruz made up for it with his first steal of 2023. The 24-year-old comes into the season with sky-high expectations after slugging 17 homers and stealing 10 bases in 87 big-league games last year, and while he's batting only .263 (5-for-19) with one home run and one stolen base through five games, his 3:4 BB:K is very encouraging. If Cruz's plate discipline takes a big step forward, a massive fantasy campaign is likely to follow.