Cruz went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
His modest four-game hit streak to begin the season came to an end, but Cruz made up for it with his first steal of 2023. The 24-year-old comes into the season with sky-high expectations after slugging 17 homers and stealing 10 bases in 87 big-league games last year, and while he's batting only .263 (5-for-19) with one home run and one stolen base through five games, his 3:4 BB:K is very encouraging. If Cruz's plate discipline takes a big step forward, a massive fantasy campaign is likely to follow.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Smacks awe-inspiring homer•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: At leadoff spot for opener•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cutting down strikeouts•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Contract renewed for 2023•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: No limitations for spring training•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury•