Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pirates on Monday with a fractured left fibula.
Cruz had surgery Sunday to repair a fractured left fibula and damaged syndesmosis. He's expected to be sidelined for about four months, so the Pirates figure to move him to the 60-day IL once they need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Rodolfo Castro is expected to see the lion's share of playing time at shortstop for the Pirates while Cruz is out.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to miss four months•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Gets surgery, out 10-to-12 weeks•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Fractures left ankle•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Injures leg in play at plate•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Being evaluated for injury to face•