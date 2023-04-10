Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pirates on Monday with a fractured left fibula.

Cruz had surgery Sunday to repair a fractured left fibula and damaged syndesmosis. He's expected to be sidelined for about four months, so the Pirates figure to move him to the 60-day IL once they need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Rodolfo Castro is expected to see the lion's share of playing time at shortstop for the Pirates while Cruz is out.