The Pirates revealed Wednesday that they expect Cruz (fibula) to be able to remove his walking boot within the next 10-14 days, MLB.com reports.
At that point, Cruz will begin regaining strength and range of motion in his surgically-repaired left leg. Cruz had the operation on his leg in early April and the team said at the time they expected a four-month recovery, which tentatively puts him in line to be back sometime in August.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cleared for upper-body work•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to miss four months•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Gets surgery, out 10-to-12 weeks•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Fractures left ankle•