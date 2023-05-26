The Pirates revealed Wednesday that they expect Cruz (fibula) to be able to remove his walking boot within the next 10-14 days, MLB.com reports.

At that point, Cruz will begin regaining strength and range of motion in his surgically-repaired left leg. Cruz had the operation on his leg in early April and the team said at the time they expected a four-month recovery, which tentatively puts him in line to be back sometime in August.

