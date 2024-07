Cruz is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup Thursday after sitting the previous two games due to hamstring soreness, and he's back to the bench for Friday's contest. There's been no report that Cruz has aggravated the injury, so the Pirates may simply be exercising caution just ahead of the All-Star break. Jared Triolo is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Friday.