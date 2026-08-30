Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Cruz went 5-for-13 during the three-game weekend series versus St. Louis. The outfielder was able to make an impact with speed in this contest, picking up his first steals since Aug. 19. For the season, he's 24-for-28 on the basepaths. Cruz is batting .263 with an .835 OPS, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 52 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple over 75 contests this year, and he's hit .256 (10-for-39) since returning from a fractured hand.