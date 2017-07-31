Cruz was traded to the Pirates along with Angel German in exchange for LHP Tony Watson, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz, who is just 18-year-old, has compiled a .240/.293/.342 triple slash in 89 games with Low-A Great Lakes this season. He's struck out 110 times and walked just 28, so the youngster has a ways to go before he is ready to face more advanced pitching.