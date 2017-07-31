Cruz was traded to the Pirates along with Angel German in exchange for LHP Tony Watson, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cruz, who is just 18-year-old, has compiled a .240/.293/.342 triple slash in 89 games with Low-A Great Lakes this season. He's struck out 110 times and walked just 28, so the youngster has a ways to go before he is ready to face more advanced pitching.
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...