Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Pirates transferred Cruz (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Cruz hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from a hand fracture he suffered in June, but the Pirates will move him to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Khristian Curtis, who was selected to the active roster Saturday. Cruz will now be eligible to return from the injured list Aug. 8 and figures to have a strong chance to return after a minimum-length stay if his rehab continues smoothly.