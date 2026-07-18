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Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Shifts to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates transferred Cruz (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Cruz hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from a hand fracture he suffered in June, but the Pirates will move him to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Khristian Curtis, who was selected to the active roster Saturday. Cruz will now be eligible to return from the injured list Aug. 8 and figures to have a strong chance to return after a minimum-length stay if his rehab continues smoothly.

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