Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-2 win versus the Mets.

The Pittsburgh shortstop smashed a 431-foot, two-run blast off Christian Scott in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. It marked Cruz's second homer of July, as he's batting .333 (8-for-24) with four runs scored and five RBI across seven games this month so far. Overall, the 25-year-old is slashing .247/.303/.444 with 40 runs scored and 41 RBI in 330 total plate appearances.