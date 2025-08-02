Cruz went 2-for-6 with a double and a grand slam during Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

Cruz delivered the biggest swing in Pittsburgh's lengthy, nine-run first inning in which they sent 14 batters to the plate, smashing a 451-foot grand slam to center. The 26-year-old has showed he's quite dangerous when he can barrel up the ball, but his struggles to hit for average have been apparent as he's slashing just .220/.319/.448 on the season. He has 48 RBI on the season to go along with 18 home runs, but he's only hit three since the start of July.