Cruz went 1-for-5, blasting a solo homer while striking out three times during Thursday's Opening Day victory over Miami.

Cruz had struggled in his first three at-bats but distributed a 1-0 offering from Sixto Sanchez the opposite way over the left-center field wall to tie the game and eventually lead to the Pirates' victory in extras. The dynamic shortstop played in only nine games last year prior to breaking his leg, but followed up on a strong spring in which he hit seven home runs with a big fly on Opening Day. 2024 is off to a good start for the 25-year-old Cruz and could be the breakout season fantasy managers have been waiting for.