Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Struggling early after promotion
Cruz, who was promoted to Double-A Altoona on July 30, has gone 5-for-26 (.192 average) with a 2:8 BB:K in his first eight games with the affiliate.
Despite striking out in 26.2 percent of his plate appearances with High-A Bradenton earlier this season, Cruz was still a well-above-average producer during his time in the Florida State League, turning in a .301/.345/.515 slash line (153 wRC+). He may need to reduce the swing and miss in his game to replicate that level of success in Double-A, where he'll be matching up against more advanced arms. Given that Cruz is far younger than most of his contemporaries in the Eastern League at just 20 years old, it wouldn't be surprising if he fails to turn in standout numbers in his first taste of Double-A.
