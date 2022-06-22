Cruz went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.

The Pirates' top prospect wasn't particularly successful on the basepaths for Triple-A Indianapolis prior to his promotion, stealing 11 bases on 17 attempts in 55 games, but Cruz is now 1-for-1 in the majors. The 23-year-old has the athleticism to be a power-speed threat, but the development of his hit tool will ultimately determine how much of a fantasy impact he can make. Three hits in nine at-bats with only one strikeout through his first two MLB games is a strong start.