Cruz went 0-for-2 with three walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

With the pair of steals, Cruz is the third player this year to reach 20 thefts. He's done so on 21 attempts, and he's now just two steals shy of matching his total from last year. The 26-year-old is rebounding from a rough stretch in early May, as he's gone 11-for-44 (.250) with eight extra-base hits and seven walks over his last 11 games. Overall, he isn't batting that well (.227), but he's maintained an .829 OPS with 12 home runs, 26 RBI, 35 runs scored, eight doubles and one triples across 52 contests, primarily as the Pirates' leadoff hitter.