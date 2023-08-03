Bido (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk over three innings against Detroit while striking out three.

After striking out Zach McKinstry to open the game, Bido served up a hanging changeup to Riley Greene in the next at-bat, which the center fielder crushed over the right field wall to put the Tigers up 1-0. The right-hander would then hold the Tigers scoreless over the next two innings before hitting a wall in the fourth, walking Kerry Carpenter to open the frame and then beaning Matt Vierling in the following at-bat. Bido was tagged for four runs in the contest for only the second time this season while it marked his first loss since June 19.