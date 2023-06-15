Bido did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over 4 innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Bido settled down to deliver three scoreless innings, allowing just one more hit. The 27-year-old Bido posted a pedestrian 4.55 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP through 55.1 innings in Triple-A this season, though his 56 strikeouts offer some intrigue. Brito will likely get at least one more start after the Pirates shifted Roansy Contreras to the bullpen, tentatively lined up as a rematch with the Cubs next week.