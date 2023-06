Bido (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Cubs.

The Cubs tagged Bido with three runs in the second inning of what was otherwise a strong start. He was handed his first career loss as the Pirates were shut out by Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Bido has compiled a 13:5 K:BB across 10 frames in his first two MLB starts. The right-handed rookie is currently scheduled to take the mound in Miami this weekend.