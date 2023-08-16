Bido is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis this past weekend, Bido had been serving in a relief role for the Pirates, making one- and three-inning appearances Sunday versus the Reds and Monday versus the Mets, respectively. Prior to his brief demotion to the minors, Bido had been serving as a part-time starter for the Pirates, so he should be stretched out enough to provide Pittsburgh with a decent amount of length as he steps back into the rotation this weekend. Through 41 innings in the big leagues this season, Bido owns a 5.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB.