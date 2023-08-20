Bido is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Ryan Borucki in Sunday's game against the Twins, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Borucki is pitching in front of Bido for the second time this season, as the former previously covered 1.2 scoreless frames as an opener July 22 versus the Angels, with Bido tossing three scoreless innings behind him. Since Borucki hasn't covered more than two innings in any appearance this season, he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before turning the contest over to Bido, who will be the Pirates pitcher most likely to factor into any decision. Look for Bido to cover around 3-to-5 innings Sunday.