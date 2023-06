Bido will start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bido will make his MLB debut Wednesday in his start versus the Cubs. The 27-year-old has registered a 4.55 ERA in 55.1 innings over 12 appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis -- 10 of those appearances starts -- with a 56:26 K:BB and 1.30 WHIP. Even against a mediocre Chicago lineup, it would be extremely risky to stream Bido on Wednesday, and the risk doesn't seem to outweigh the reward.