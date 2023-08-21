Bido (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Twins. He allowed two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings.

Bido threw 69 pitches in bulk-relief work behind opener Ryan Borucki and despite the two runs allowed pitched effectively with six strikeouts and no walks. Bido has previously started eight games for the Pirates, but this was his second extended relief outing. It remains to be seen whether he'll officially rejoin the rotation or continue to work extended innings in relief.