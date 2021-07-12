The Pirates have selected Kellington with the 102nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A rare prep prospect from Vermont, Kellington carved up overmatched high school hitters in the Northeast, but scouts believe his 6-foot-2 frame and excellent raw stuff will allow him to achieve success against better competition. The right-hander is already hitting 93 miles per hour with his fastball, and he should add a few more ticks to the offering as he matures into his frame. His curveball also grades out as an above-average pitch at this stage of his development.