Reyes went 2-for-5 and threw a runner out at home plate in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

He's already played four spots around the diamond, positioning himself nicely for the team's super-sub role in 2019. Reyes, 25, slashed .284/.337/.421 with eight homers and 16 stolen bases in the minors. He's collected 10 hits in 23 at-bats in his September debut for Pittsburgh.