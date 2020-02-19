Play

Reyes was dealt a 80-game suspension without pay Wednesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Reyes was not invited to spring training after being outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on January 16. The 26-year-old struggled to produce offensively for the Pirates in 2019, hitting .203/.274/.322 with 39 runs scored and 36 RBI throughout 157 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories