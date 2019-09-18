Reyes left the Pirates prior to Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Mariners after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Thanks to the expanded September roster, the Pirates won't have to place Reyes on the paternity list, though he'll still likely report back to the club after taking the normal 1-to-3 days off to spend time with his family. Before leaving the team, Reyes had fallen into a semi-regular role in the outfield while Starling Marte (wrist) has been unavailable.