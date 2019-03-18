Reyes' chances of making the Opening Day roster may have been bolstered by the team's decision to pick Erik Gonzalez as its starting shortstop over Kevin Newman.

Given that Newman still has minor-league options remaining, it's possible the team could choose to give Newman full-time reps at Triple-A rather than having him come off the bench for the Pirates. For his part, Reyes is batting .250 in 32 spring at-bats with a pair of home runs. He has the ability to move around the infield on defense and can play anywhere in the outfield. He'd also give Pittsburgh a center field backup to Starling Marte. Adam Frazier is the emergency center fielder, but management would like to keep him firmly at second base.