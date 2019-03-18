Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Still in running for roster spot
Reyes' chances of making the Opening Day roster may have been bolstered by the team's decision to pick Erik Gonzalez as its starting shortstop over Kevin Newman.
Given that Newman still has minor-league options remaining, it's possible the team could choose to give Newman full-time reps at Triple-A rather than having him come off the bench for the Pirates. For his part, Reyes is batting .250 in 32 spring at-bats with a pair of home runs. He has the ability to move around the infield on defense and can play anywhere in the outfield. He'd also give Pittsburgh a center field backup to Starling Marte. Adam Frazier is the emergency center fielder, but management would like to keep him firmly at second base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...