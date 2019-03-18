Reyes' chances of making the Opening Day roster may have been bolstered by the team's decision to pick Erik Gonzalez as its starting shortstop over Kevin Newman.

Given that Newman still has minor-league options remaining, it's possible the team could choose to give Newman full-time reps at Triple-A rather than having him come off the bench for the Pirates. For his part, Reyes is batting .250 in 32 spring at-bats with a pair of home runs. He has the ability to move around the infield on defense and can play anywhere in the outfield. He'd also give Pittsburgh a center field backup to Starling Marte. Adam Frazier is the emergency center fielder, but management would like to keep him firmly at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...