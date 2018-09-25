Reyes went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Monday.

He continues to bolster his chances of making the team's Opening Day roster in 2019, showing an ability to play both third base and in the outfield. The under-the-radar utilityman could even see steady time in right field with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) sidelined. He's slashing .333/.381/.513 in 42 September plate appearances.