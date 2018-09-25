Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Surprising play continues Monday
Reyes went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Monday.
He continues to bolster his chances of making the team's Opening Day roster in 2019, showing an ability to play both third base and in the outfield. The under-the-radar utilityman could even see steady time in right field with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) sidelined. He's slashing .333/.381/.513 in 42 September plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...