Markel was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

The right-hander made a pair of appearances during his first stint with the Pirates, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out four over three innings. Markel made his first five career appearances with the Mariners, giving up eight runs on 10 hits -- including three homers -- over 4.2 innings en route to being DFA'd.

More News
Our Latest Stories