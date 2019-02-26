Pirates' Patrick Kivlehan: Knocks first homer of spring
Kivlehan went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.
Kivlehan singled and scored in the fourth inning before taking Trevor May deep in the fifth frame to put the Pirates up 4-2. While it was a nice showing for the 29-year-old, he still projects as outfield depth given his career .208/.302/.401 slash line across parts of three big-league seasons (132 games).
More News
-
Pirates' Patrick Kivlehan: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Scores twice in rare start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Mets' Patrick Kivlehan: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Cut loose by Cincinnati•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst