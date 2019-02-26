Kivlehan went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Kivlehan singled and scored in the fourth inning before taking Trevor May deep in the fifth frame to put the Pirates up 4-2. While it was a nice showing for the 29-year-old, he still projects as outfield depth given his career .208/.302/.401 slash line across parts of three big-league seasons (132 games).