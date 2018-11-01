Pirates' Patrick Kivlehan: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates
Kivlehan inked a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, John Dreker of Pirates Prospects reports.
Kivlehan will provide additional outfield depth after spending a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. The 28-year-old bounced around a few times this past year, beginning with Cincinnati then heading to the Mets in May, followed by a short stint with Arizona in September. He wound up playing in nine big-league games for the Diamondbacks, going 3-for-13 with two triples in his brief opportunity with the club. In his last -- and only -- full season in the majors, he slashed .208/.304/.399 in 115 games with the Reds in 2017.
