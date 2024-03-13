Skenes (illness) is scheduled to start Thursday in the Pirates' Spring Breakout game against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The Pirates scratched Skenes ahead of his previous Grapefruit League start this past Saturday versus the Tigers, but he'll be back on the hill five days later to take on Orioles lineup featuring a deep stable of prospects headlined by infielder Jackson Holliday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Skenes is set to begin the campaign at Double-A Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis but could reach the big leagues at some point this season if he proves to be unfazed by opposing hitters in the upper levels of the minors.