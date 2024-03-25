Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Monday that Skenes will begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though he missed out on a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation, Skenes will be moving up a level to kick off the 2024 campaign after he finished the past season at Double-A Altoona just months after the Bucs nabbed him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. After a decorated three-year college career that included stops at Air Force and LSU, Skenes has looked as good as advertised in his limited minor-league and spring-training action to date, so he may not need much time at Triple-A before being deemed big-league ready. The 21-year-old right-hander still looks like an appealing pitcher to stash in redraft leagues, assuming he excels early on at Indianapolis and quickly makes a case to join Pittsburgh's pitching staff.