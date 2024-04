Skenes allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight across 3.1 scoreless innings in Friday's start with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Skenes made his third start of the season for Indianapolis, which turned out to be his longest. He threw 55 total pitches with 36 going for strikes. In total, Skenes has now thrown 9.1 innings and piled up 19 strikeouts without allowing a run. It's unclear when he'll join the Pirates' rotation, but he and Jared Jones will form an exciting duo.