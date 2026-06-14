Pirates' Paul Skenes: Fans 10 in tough-luck loss

Skenes (6-6) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out 10.

Skenes was mostly dominant Sunday, recording a staggering 23 whiffs, but Miami did manage to tag him for a pair of solo home runs. The All-Star right-hander fanned double-digit hitters for the third time this year, and it was the seventh time that he spun six innings while yielding two runs or fewer. Skenes has a superb 2.85 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 99:16 K:BB across 82 innings, but he's set to face a tough test in Colorado his next time out.