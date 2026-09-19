Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-5 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 24-year-old righty had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, serving up solo shots to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning and Michael Massey in the fourth, but it was a three-run third that accounted for most of the damage against Skenes. The would-be ace has unexpectedly crashed back to earth in 2026, and he's been tagged for five runs in four of his last 10 starts, limping to a 4.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:21 K:BB over 52.2 innings during that stretch. Skenes will try to head into the offseason with some momentum when he makes his final start of the year at home next week against the Cardinals.