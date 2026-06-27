Pirates' Paul Skenes: Fans seven in Friday's no-decision

Skenes came away with a no-decision Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings as the Pirates fell 6-4 to the Reds. He struck out seven.

All four runs against the right-hander came in a rough second inning that saw the first five Cincinnati hitters reach base before Skenes finally recorded outs on back-to-back sacrifice flies. It's the first time since May 23 that Skenes has been tagged for more than two earned runs, and through five start in June he's delivered a 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB through 27.2 innings. He'll look for his first win since May 12 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.