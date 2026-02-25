Pirates' Paul Skenes: Gearing up for WBC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pirates manager Don Kelly said he expects Skenes to cover at least three innings in his Grapefruit League start Wednesday versus Atlanta, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner will be making his spring debut Wednesday, though he already threw a three-inning simulated game last week as part of his ramp-up program. Wednesday's start will mark Skenes' final outing before he joins Team USA in advance of the World Baseball Classic. Once the WBC concludes, Skenes could make one final tune-up appearance before likely taking the hill for the Pirates' March 26 season opener versus the Mets at Citi Field.
