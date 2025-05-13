Skenes did not factor into the decision against the Mets on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings.

Skenes was able to pitch himself out of trouble for most of the night, with his lone blemish coming in the fourth inning on a Jeff McNeil RBI double. Skenes generated nine whiffs and 16 first-pitch strikes on 92 pitches and managed to log his sixth quality start of the season. Across 54.2 innings this season, the 22-year-old ace has a 2.63 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, which rank seventh and fifth, respectively, in the National League among qualified starters. Skenes is slated to face the Phillies on the road this weekend.